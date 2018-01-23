Syston RFC extend winning run to 14 with Rasen whitewash

Syston RFC extended their winning league run to 14 matches as they brushed aside bottom side Market Rasen and Louth 59-0 on Saturday.

A training ground move brought Sam Reid the opening score before fullback Ian Smith created a two-on-one for Reid to grab his second try.

Syston have been beaten just once this season - at Kettering in September EMN-180123-101253002

Rasen were largely consigned to defensive duties, but forced errors and it was another 15 minutes before Syston could increase their lead when Alex Cavner’s quick tap penalty from scrumhalf Alex Cavner and Smith’s silky running put centre James Rudkin in for the score.

White’s third conversion gave the hosts a 21-0 lead inside 28 minutes.

Jack Chantrell made the visitors pay for a missed kick to touch, shredding the defence before offloading for Cavner to secure the try bonus-point.

Syston ended the half with a fifth score from a lineout catch and drive as the forwards rumbled over the whitewash for Joe Knowles-Lorriman to dot down. White’s conversion made it 33-0 margin at half-time.

Rasen switched off at the start of the second half as Rudkin split the defence wide open with a run up the centre to touch down under the posts unimpeded. White added the simple conversion.

A landslide looked on the cards, but Rasen dug in and returned to the defiant mode which had frustrated Syston for spells in the first half.

But midway through the half another missed touch saw the loose kick fielded and quickly moved to the opposite side of the pitch where Rudkin broke before popping the ball inside for Cavner to score again.

Syston were soon back deep in Rasen’s 22, and with Rasen number eight Ben Chamberlin in the sinbin, substitute George Newton ran through the midfield defence to score under the posts.

White’s metronomic boot added yet another conversion and with fatigue really biting, Rasen were caught out again from a quick tap-penalty as Smith crossed for the final score.