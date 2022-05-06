Rugby club’s Vixens enjoy Somerset tour

The under 13s.

Both teams took part in the Leicester Tigers Challenge against teams from all over the UK.

The girls looked the part in their team hoodies provided by machinery manufacturer Merlo and both teams brought home silverware having come third in their respective groups.

The under 13s welcomed a guest player from Minehead RFC into their team and the under 15s joined forces with Camp Hill from Solihull, both demonstrating the true values of a rugby tour.

The under 15s and their Camp Hill compatriots.

The season has now ended but the girls will be playing touch rugby on Monday evenings at 6.30pm throughout the summer.