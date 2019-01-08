No respite for Melton RFC as league returns

The mid-season break failed to bring a change in fortunes as Melton RFC’s miserable season continued with another heavy defeat on Saturday.

The much-depleted First XV suffered many hefty defeats as they lost all 13 of their Midlands One East encounters before Christmas.

And hopes the three-week break and change of year could revive the basement side were soon dispelled as Wellingborough came to Burton Road and left 62-0 winners.

The home side showed all of the enthusiasm and spirit required, but were second best almost everywhere.

The older established players did their best and made telling contributions, especially skipper Leon Gormley who was restored to the back row and was titanic in both defence and attack.

Yet with so many tackles to make, even the captain missed a couple.

Wayne Brooks is side’s the other very solid experienced forward and made a huge difference when returning to the front row to steady the ship, although like Gormley, there is only so much one player can do.

Jack Forfar and Dan Evans also made big contributions, while Archie Hutchinson and Chris Rose performed miracles while receiving most of their ball on the back foot.

Ollie Circuit continued to show some outstanding moments while displaying a brilliant attitude and gives Melton hope for the rest of the season.

While Melton do not lack for collective effort or youthful enthusiasm, they are in a tough league and sometimes Saturday’s match looked like men against boys.

The tests don’t get any easier for Melton who now head to free-scoring league leaders Kettering on Saturday for a 2.15pm kick-off.