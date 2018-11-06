New-look Melton RFC U9s prosper in county cup

Melton RFC Under 9s were split into two teams on Sunday to take part in the County Cup preliminary rounds.

The Lions were at home as Melton hosted one of the rounds, while the Tigers travelled to Vipers.

An influx of new players meant the old alliances were split up for the first time in order to balance the teams, but after a successful run-out the previous week at Oadby, the coaches were confident the teams would perform well.

The new players stepped up to the challenge brilliantly, with Pattinson-Carter making his first big tackle, Harris gaining confidence and Kingham making some great runs.

Rahwangi-Green, a late addition to the squad, motored down the wing to run in a couple of tries as some outstanding rugby put both teams in a very strong position within their groups.