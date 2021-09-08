Melton's Try Rugby event hailed a success

Rugby news. Photo: Getty Images

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club held their annual Try Rugby event on Saturday morning.

More than 80 players, aged from four to 16, took part in a series of rugby skills activities involving passing, running, tackling and kicking with a burger as a reward.

A match between parents and coaches and Melton’s Third XV followed.

A raffle held during the game raised money for charities.

There were many new faces amongst the turnout at the next day's training and Mini Junior Chairman Steve Dudman-Millbank saw the event as a great success.

Anyone between the ages of four and 16, boy or girl, who would like to have a go at rugby is welcomed to attend training.

The club meets on Sunday mornings from 10.30am at their ground at Melton Sports Village on the Burton Road.

Teams play fixtures across the county and beyond through to April.

Melton begin their Midlands 3 East (South) campaign at home to Northampton Men's Own on September 25.