Melton Vixens play their part in a fantastic morning of rugby

The Vixens met Oakham and Kesteven this weekend.

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club’s under 13s Vixens were in action again at the weekend, hosting local rivals Kesteven and Oakham at the Burton Road site.

A phenomenal number of girls participated in a fantastic morning of rugby in the sunshine.

The first opponents faced by the girls were Oakham Owls.

The two teams are getting to know each other and some strategy came into play with the Vixens and the Owls using some rugby intelligence to bolster their game.

It was a great match with both teams visibly strengthening key areas of their game and Melton having to work incredibly hard to neutralise key players in the Oakham side.

The Vixens edged the game.

The second game was a Kesteven/Melton barbarian side facing Oakham, and it was clear to see the importance of teamwork because despite the obvious talent in the barbarian side.

Oakham took the game, using good decision making and strategy.

The final game was Melton versus a barbarian side of Kesteven and Oakham and once again, teamwork triumphed as Melton ran away with the game.

Coaches’ player of the day was Skyla, who was made some epic runs and was fearless throughout.

Players’ player was Evie, who earned the honour with her great communication and impeccable rugby skills.

Newcomer Mackenzie scored her first try which was well celebrated by her teammates.