Melton Vixens edged out in small-sided contest

The Vixens.

Resembling a team of warrior princesses with their new look braided hair, a full squad of Melton Mowbray RFC under 13s girls made the trip to Market Harborough on Sunday.

The opposition were unable to field a full team so the game was played with a reduced field of 10.

Harborough took an early lead with a hard worked try within the first few minutes but Melton were soon level again courtesy of Melton’s winger with a wonderful turnover from a breakdown, taken the entire length of the pitch.

The teams were fairly evenly matched and at the half time break the score was level.

Some injuries meant that Harborough lost a couple of players and so the second half was played eight-a-side.

Having trained as a 12 all season, Melton were unable to gain any sort of advantage and Harborough ran a couple of tries in.

Melton responded well, drawing level and getting the game back on an even footing.

A well worked try from Harborough towards the end of the second half left Melton with a lot to do in a short space of time.

After the ball went dead with the clock in the red, their chance to equalise had been lost.

Players’ player of the match was Farah, who made some amazing tackles.