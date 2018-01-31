Melton rugby pro Will Hurrell joins Bath on loan

Melton professional rugby player Will Hurrell has made a swift return to the Premiership after joining English powerhouses Bath on loan.

The 28-year-old centre enjoyed his first taste of top flight English rugby last season after joining newly-promoted Bristol in the summer of 2016 from Championship side Doncaster.

Despite a tough campaign which ended in relegation, Hurrell earned plaudits for his performances, notably from former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood who named him in his Premiership team of the season.

Hurrell was determined to engineer an automatic return for Bristol this season and has made eight Championship appearances, scoring two tries.

But the former England junior international and Leicester Tigers Academy graduate this week signed on loan with their West Country rivals until the end of the season.

Hurrell could make his Bath debut in Friday evening’s Anglo-Welsh Cup clash at Ospreys.

Bath’s Director of Rugby, Todd Blackadder, said: “We’re delighted to bring Will in. He showed last season what he can do in the Premiership and I have no doubt he will show those qualities during his time with Bath.

“Will gives us that added depth in the midfield, which will be really useful as we approach a critical part of our season.”

Hurrell has a contract with Bristol for next season and can be called back to his parent club if they suffer injuries between now and the end of the season.

Bristol head coach, Pat Lam, said: “We believe this is a great opportunity for Will’s development plan to continue the work in growing his game, by having game-time back in the Premiership.”