Melton RFC U7s sign off in style at county festival

Melton RFC Under 7s finished off their first season in style at the County Tag Festival at Syston.

Clubs from all over Leicestershire took part, but both Melton teams finished all of their games with more tries than all of their opponents.

Next season they will be playing as under 8s which brings a bigger pitch and more players per team.

If your child, boy or girl, would like to join the team, Melton RFC we will be holding a Try Rugby event at the club in August with training starting once more on Sunday mornings in September.