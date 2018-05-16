Melton RFC U14s lift Leicester Tigers Challenge Bowl

Have your say

Melton RFC Under 14s met some Leicester Tigers legends after landing silverware at a popular rugby festival.

The juniors travelled to Minehead to compete in the Leicester Tigers Challenge, with 20 teams from all over England and Wales entered in their age group.

Melton started their pool rounds with a great win over Welsh side Maesteg Celtic by four tries to nil, and with confidence high then overcame a very powerful Keynsham side 2-1.

The third match in their pool saw them face a very speedy and strong Shelford team and lost 4-1, but in hot conditions, the team rallied to finish with a scoreless draw against pool winners Dorking.

Melton ended the day third in their group and entered the Bowl competition.

In the semi-finals they faced Winscombe who had posted some impressive victories, but Melton made an excellent start, retrieving the kick-off and putting together some well-timed passes to score within 30 seconds.

They never let up their grip on the game and won 3-1 to set up a much-anticipated final clash against local rivals Leicester Forest, keen to avenge a defeat earlier in the season.

From kick-off all the Melton players looked willing to give everything they had, being ferocious in their tackling and clinical in attack.

Melton took a two-try lead as Forest failed to breach the solid defence, and the final whistle sparked jubilant scenes.

The presentation evening was hosted by Tigers players past and present Neil Back, Freddie Tuilagi and Harry Wells.

The players and coaches accepted the trophy in front of a large crowd, including many of their families who offered loud support all weekend.

Melton had an Hawaiian-themed weekend with the boys sporting colourful tour shirts, sponsored by Lemon Tree Dining, while Greenfields Countryside sponsored their hoodies.

An Hawaiian lei and a Dickinson and Morris Melton Mowbray Pork Pie was presented at the start of each game to opposing captains.

The boys were kept warm in the evening with very Limited.

The lads move into U15s rugby next season. If interested in joining them, call Mike on 07825 445386.

Melton: Harry Snodin, Connor Ford, Sam Sharp, Dylan Silk, Riley Jessop, Sean Thorpe, Archie Cropper, Charlie Mills, Josh Perks, Henry Cave, Ethan Knott (c), Dan Hardman, Harvey Tilson, Will Dickson, Max Fairlie, Harvey Dixon, Daniel Keating, Iuri De Oliviera, Jack Neath.