Melton RFC minis stage Six Nations event

Have your say

Melton RFC Under 7s and Under 8s converged on Burton Road on Sunday for their annual Six Nations event.

This year was the biggest yet, despite a depleted squad because of half-term holiday absences.

Player briefing with team coach EMN-180220-150645002

Four nations were represented with players having English, Scottish, Welsh, and Italian heritage.

With flags of all of the Six Nations sides flying around the pitches, the children put on a fantastic display of rugby.

Heyward impressed with his speed and tenacity for England, while F. Hargrave scored an outstanding try from the restart for Scotland.

Brooker was strong for Wales, and Delucchi was an asset for Italy.

The U7s face Vipers at home on Sunday, while the U8s will be training. New players are always welcome.

Picture courtesy of Simon Hargrave