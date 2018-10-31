Melton RFC juniors warm up for county festival

Melton RFC Under 9s travelled to Oadby Wyggs on Sunday and enjoyed a great morning of rugby against excellent opponents.

The squad was split into two evenly-matched teams in preparation for this weekend’s County Festival as the coaches wanted to try out the team dynamics.

Limited pitches meant only one team could play at a time so the Lions played the first half, and after a slow start picked up the pace to run in a number of tries.

The Tigers were up next and quickly hit their top form with some fantastic tackles and great running.

Not to be outshone, Lions came back on with real strength and power, making up for the earlier slow start.

The teams will be in action in the County Festival on Sunday with games being played at Melton and Vipers.

All Melton teams playing at home on Sunday would appreciate as much local support as possible.