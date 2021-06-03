Melton Mowbray Rugby Club youngsters bid fond farewell to manager Jenny Beech
Gifts to say thank you for five years of hard work...
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:36 am
Youngsters at Melton Mowbray Rugby Club have bid a fond farewell to manager Jenny Beech.
After five seasons where many children have benefitted from her desire, passion, guidance and leadership, Jenny has stepped down from the role.
This is because her daughter Jane has reached the age where she must move into female-only rugby.
Jenny will leave a big hole to fill at the club.
However, her years of hard work did not go unappreciated as players, parents and fellow coaches gave her a fitting send-off.
She is pictured with youngsters and her gift of a hamper, flowers and a bottle of bubbly.