Melton Mowbray Rugby Club defeat Spalding in game of two halves

Mike Holford reflects on his try. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton hosted Spalding in the Midlands 3 East (South) on Saturday with a gale blowing down the pitch, meaning it was always going to be a game of two halves and tactical awareness, writes Anthony Middleton.

For the most part of the contest Melton we're in total control and demonstrated both power through the forwards and agility through the back line.

Occasionally their decision making was rather naive and lead to the opposition staying in the match for too long, although they deserved something from it down to honest endeavour.

James Cavner, Tom Wilkins and Karl McGee in support at a ruck. Photo: Tim Williams

In coach Michael Holford at tight head prop and Karl McGee at number eight the team have two warriors who only play go forwards rugby, and a willingness to get into the opposition on the tackle line.

They lead from the front and provide good ball for the backs whose pace and balance create opportunities all over the field.

Harry Wood is in the form of his life especially, running in broken play, whilst Harvey Green and Will Garnett thrive on quicker ball to exploit the space behind the flat line defence.

Melton's first half tries came from James Cavner, from a forward drive, while the outstanding Tom Wilkins scored after he charged the ball down and got to the loose ball first.

Sam Dennison and Harry Wood ready to help tackler Archie Hutchinson. Photo: Tim Wiliams

Mike Holford drove over from 10 yards out for the third and Jake Beasley's blistering pace rounded off a fine move in the backs.

Karl McGee touched down after a set piece destroyed the opposition on their own line, despite being completely offside.

Harvey Green added two conversions on a really tricky kicking day.

Spalding did score two tries after elementary mistakes from Melton failing too clear their lines, despite a strong wind in their favour.

Another tackle from Karl McGee, helped out by Will Garnett and Max Buckley. Photo: Tim Williams

So Melton turned round 29-10 up but with the wind against them.

Spalding chose not to use the wind as much as they should have and the hosts' outstanding defence kept them out for long periods, notably from Sam Dennison, Max Buckley and Jordan Pawley.

Melton welcomed back Harry Eley, Phil Kerr and George Kaczmarczyk and the team ran in a further two tries from Dan Langton and James Cavner in reply to one converted effort from Spalding.

It was a really good result for the team, who have a mix of experienced and youthful players to call on.