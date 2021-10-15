Melton Mowbray RUFC to pay tribute to Nomad Liam

Melton have began the season well.

Melton Mowbray RUFC have hit the ground running this season, topping the Midlands 3 East (South) table after recording three consecutive victories.

After the Covid-hit 2019-20 season was ended early the standings were decided by the RFU via playing records.

This saw Melton drop down to Midlands 3 level.

But the club have certainly taken to their new surroundings and an impressive early start has been a bonus for the whole club.

“It’s superb. The great thing about it is it’s superb for the whole club as it gets the whole club involved,” said chairman Philip Green.

“It breathes a bit of happiness back into it.

“We were relegated and we’ve rebuilt.

“The young lads are getting older, more experienced and we’re working as a complete team.

“That helps the second team out which helps the third team out.

“It helps the overall club and spirit. Yes, it’s about winning, but if we’re getting three of our teams out a week we’re doing very well.”

However, with the First XV facing a blank weekend, attention will turn to the Nomads on Saturday as they entertain a team from the Defence Animal Centre (DAC) in the Liam Tasker Memorial Match.

The popular fixture - now in its 10th year - will see the club welcome back many past and present players from the forces and pay tribute to the sacrifices they have made and remember former player Liam, a dog handler with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, who was killed, aged 26, while serving in Afghanistan in 2011.

Liam’s mum travels down from Scotland for the annual match, which sees the teams led onto the pitch by a piper.

With cameraderie and enjoying each day the messages players take from the occasion, ‘training’ is traditionally held in the pub on Friday, with another session planned after the match.

Players have previously travelled from as far afield as Germany and Cyprus for the fixture.

The memorial match will be held on Saturday at 2pm with spectators welcome.