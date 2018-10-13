Melton Mowbray RFC U8s shine at Syston RFC festival

Melton RFC Under 8s set a high bar for the rest of the season at the Dave Lamplew Festival on Sunday.

Six weeks into the new season, two teams, made up of existing and new players made the short trip to Syston RFC and put on a fantastic display of rugby.

Jack James in action at Syston. Picture: Phil James EMN-181210-170711002

Both teams showed impressive ball handling, support play and teamwork, while the defence was strong with the ball being turned over numerous times thanks to great tagging.

The event atmosphere was great, with parents, kids and coaches indulging their love of the game, with great sportsmanship on show by all teams throughout.

The squad trains at Burton Road on Sundays from 10.30am. All new players from school Year 3 are welcome.