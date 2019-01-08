Melton Mowbray RFC girls section boosted by county players

Girls’ rugby took another step forward at Melton RFC as the squad returned after the Christmas break.

Two former county players have joined an expanded coaching team and took their latest training session which focussed on ball skills and strategy.

Melton RFC's new girls' squad are put through their paces EMN-190801-152354002

Co-ordinator Jenny Beech said: “We have had an amazing reaction from local businesses to what we are doing here.

“They have been generous with sponsorship which enables us to kit the girls out with quality gear and to give them an identity.

“We were even given a signed Leicester Tigers shirt by Melton Sports to help raise funds and this has caused some ripples of excitement; everyone wants to win it!” Jenny added: “I’m so proud of everyone involved in this. We have made such huge leaps in a very short space of time.”

The girls train on Sunday mornings at Burton Road from 10.30am, and any girls of all ages wanting to join should call Jenny on 07814 544210.

Anyone wanting a raffle ticket for the Tigers shirt can also call Jenny.