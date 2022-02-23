Melton Mowbray on top in pulsating contest

Melton celebrate the life of Jack Jeffery. Photo: Tim Wiliams

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club played out a fantastic game of rugby in atrocious conditions, winning a pulsating match by three tries to one.

Bourne won easily at their ground in dry conditions, spinning the ball wide, but the conditions of play did not allow for that, and for once Melton actually looked like they had a game play, writes Anthony Middleton.

It was dominated by an excellent pack and completed by a fast agile set of backs who made light of the dismal weather.

Melton Mowbray beat Bourne in a pulsating contest. Photo: Tim Wiliams

Melton were three points to the good from Harvey Green's boot before Bourne levelled.

A brilliant forward platform gave another five points plus three more to turn round 11-6 up.

Could they hold on? Yes they certainly could.

A super defensive display with Chris Rose, Harry Wood and Ben Warwick in the thick of the action allowed a lovely long kick from Green to bounce up into Will Garnett’s grateful arms and the flying winger stepped two defensive players to score from the half way line under the posts.

Green added the conversion to make it 18-6 before Bourne woke up, played route one rugby and added five to their total.

No need to panic.

Melton's dominant pack produced good ball for the backs with first Green landing an outrageously difficult penalty before Jake Beesley finished off a mesmerising run from Wood to add five points out wide as the gale blew across the pitch

Melton ran out comfortable winners against a good side, played the conditions used their impressive forwards and may have learned a big lesson.

On Saturday they entertain Burbage in the county competition. Small steps but they are on the way.

Prior to kick off both sides joined in the national tribute to Jack Jeffery, an Evesham RFC player who recently passed away.

His number 11 shirt was not played in to signify his absence from the game.

Melton Mowbray beat Bourne in a pulsating contest. Photo: Phil James.