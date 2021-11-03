Melton Mowbray left to rue defeat to S&L

It was defeat for Melton this weekend.

What a difference a week makes! Melton Mowbray RUFC were beaten 22-16 by Stewart’s and Lloyd’s in a game they should have won this game comfortably, given the amount of territory and possession they gained.

But just turning up and expecting to win the match never works in rugby, writes Anthony Middleton.

Fair play to S&L, they were up against the flow and, especially in the front five where Melton had total dominance, they stuck to their task, defended as if their lives depended on it, lived offside and wanted the result more than the home side.

They were overjoyed by their win, whilst Melton will have to lick their wounds, train hard and travel away to second-placed Bourne with more focus, grit and determination as in previous Midlands 3 East (South) games.

The home side were rewarded with an early penalty in a game of many penalties, which Harvey Green easily landed.

But the lead was short lived as sloppy play and more penalties resulted in the visitors levelling.

Despite dominance in the scrum and a 6-3 advantage, Melton conceded a try from a scrum after switching off when S&L played an advantage for them to go 10-6 up and give them belief.

Another penalty for the home side drifted wide but Melton ran the return back and won another penalty which they opted to scrum.

After several offences the referee lost patience with the visitors and awarded a penalty try and yellow carded a back row player.

So Melton took a 13-10 lead into the half time break.

This should have been the turning point but S&L were more fired up after the interval.

The visitors gained a foothold, despite the introduction of Leon Gormley who added a spring to Melton’s play all round.

A lovely cross field kick gathered out wide nudged S&L back into the lead at 17-13, which Melton reduced immediately with another penalty.

Melton then coughed up a soft penalty again, failing to deal with a kick off and, several phases later from a catch and drive, the visitors were 22-16 up.

Melton were then jolted back into action and some great runs from Karl McGee, George Kaczmarczyk, James Cavanah and the ever-improving Luke Pawley gave Melton plenty of opportunities.

But the visitors put their bodies on the line, killed the ball whenever they could and launched the ball away from the danger zone when they got their hands on it. This was grassroots rugby at its best.

Despite several attacking scrums and another yellow card for the visitors, it was victory for underdogs who wanted it more and celebrated at the final whistle.

Melton were the better side but sometimes the best team doesn’t win.