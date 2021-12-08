Melton Mowbray deserved winners against dogged Huntingdon

Action from Melton's victory over Huntingdon.

Melton Mowbray secured another win with a gutsy performance against a dogged Huntingdon outfit, who were much stronger than their league position would suggest, writes Anthony Middleton.

Spurred on by a large touchline support, Melton were worthy winners by three tries to one, playing some direct rugby more in tune with the very blustery, cold conditions.

Melton started brightly, being forced back only by some strong defence and several penalties.

The home side were devastated by the loss of flying winger Jonathan Garnett after an innocuous clash chasing a loose ball, a pity as he was a real threat out wide.

He was replaced by another flyer Henry Kaczmarczyk.

Melton adjusted to the change with a series of forward drives for James Cavanah to burrow over from short range.

Skipper Harvey Green landed the touchline conversion for a 7-0 advantage which, after some solid defensive action from Karl McGee and Max Beasley, they held onto until the break.

Turning round into the wind, Melton played some of their best rugby of the season, both attacking and defending.

They still continue to give many unnecessary penalties away and often relieve the pressure they have created.

Despite this, some excellent play from Tom Allen, George Kaczmarczyk and Sam Dennison kept Melton on top and were were rewarded with two further tries after conceding three points which gave Huntingdon some hope for a short time.

The scores were good team tries with back row man Jack Forfar claiming Melton’s second and the ever-improving Jake Beasley Melton’s third.

Harvey Green added a conversion to bring the score up to 19-3.

From the restart, Melton switched off and Huntingdon grabbed a consolation seven points with the last play of the game, deserved because they kept going.