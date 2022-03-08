McGee claims record as Melton demolish Daventry

Karl McGee. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton Mowbray played out a super game of rugby, winning by eight tries to two.

But full credit must be given to the opposition travelling a fair distance to start the game with only 14 players on the pitch - each one playing with effort and energy, determined to give the hosts a real contest.

Melton were in total control throughout, especially dominant in the forwards where Luke Pawley, James Cavner and Jordan Pawley are forming a formidable unit both in the set piece and around the field.

Max Buckley. Photo: Tim Williams

Behind them, Dan Evans, Sam Dennison and Simon Peters all put in a real shift, especially in the loose, supporting the backs and direct running of fellow forwards Max Buckley and Karl McGee.

Buckley probably had the best game in a Melton shirt this season, carrying the ball time and again, ripping into the heart of Daventry’s defence.

Also in fine form was McGee, who managed to score four tries in a league match from the number eight position, the first time in Melton’s history.

Not only that, he carried and tackled as well as he does every game.

Melton were dominant in the scrum. Photo: Tim Williams

These two players lead the way and everyone else joined in.

Archie Hutchinson combined well with Chris Rose at half back.

Harvey Green and Aidan Smith were productive in the centre and the back three of Will Garnett, Henry Kaczmarczyk and Ben Warwick get better each time they play together.

Melton were up to 12 points before Daventry landed a penalty.

The home side nudged further ahead with a try before the opposition capitalised on a stray kick and added seven points to get back into the match at 17-10.

Melton added a pushover try to turn round 22-10 up, points coming from McGee, Kaczmarczyk and the boot of Green.

The second half saw more of the same with two further tries for Melton before Daventry scored out wide and landed the conversion.

There was no let up from Melton though and another 12 points put the game out of reach of the opposition.

During the second period Jake Beesley and George Kaczmarczyk added their power and pace, helping the scoreboard to tick over.