Leicester Tigers holding rugby camp in Melton

The Tigers are hosting summer camps.

Camps provide an opportunity for young rugby players to develop their skills under the guidance of Tigers coaches during the school holidays.

There are all-day, week-long options for under-nines and older, and half-day TAG camps for younger groups, all staged in a fun, Covid-safe environment.

The opening Tigers Rugby Camp of the summer is hosted by club partner Brooksby Melton College during the week of July 26 and places are available now.

Coaches will focus on building skills, understanding and technical ability to prepare players for a new season, with cross-over sport activities alongside specific technique work and game-based scenarios.