Leicester Tigers college students making strides

The youngsters are impressing.

Students and alumni from SMB College Group’s Leicester Tigers programme are making strides in their rugby careers.

Morgan Meredith (fly half) and Joseph Woodward (centre) took part in the under 18 England Rugby Development Camp at Bisham Abbey last weekend, where they were two of just 43 players selected from across the country.

Morgan and Joseph also joined eight of their teammates at Sixways Stadium on Saturday where they helped Leicester Tigers Academy storm to victory against Harlequins, securing third place in the Academy League.

Lewis Chessum. Photo: Getty Images

SMB College Group were the most well-represented education provider in this weekend’s team, with 10 players in the matchday squad.

Max Nolan started as hooker alongside fellow Brooksby Campus student, Tom Wand.

Chester Owen was also included in the starting XV, where he played in the back-row.

Matt Durbridge and Morgan Meredith started in the half-back position, with Joseph Woodward being named in the midfield.

In addition, Sameul Jacques and Malelili Satala started on the wing, with Jack Hurst and Nathan Hind also named in the squad as replacement forwards.

Greg Mannion, ACE programme manager, said: “It was great to see 10 Brooksby students included in the match day squad this past weekend.

“This was the culmination of the academy season and is testimony to the hard work and dedication they have shown in their development.”

SMB College Group alumni Sam Edwards and Lewis Chessum were included in the under 20s Six Nations squad for England’s fixture against Wales at Castle Park, Doncaster on Friday, with Lewis making his debut for the national side in the same nmonth older brother Ollie, also a Tiger, earned his first England appearance in the Six Nations victory over Italy.

Regarding Sam and Lewis’ achievements, Greg Mannion added: “When pupils graduate from SMB College Group we continue to keep a keen eye on their progression, and it’s great to see two of our former pupils getting international recognition.

“We are proud as a college to have played a part in their journey to this point and will continue to watch with interest how they get on.”

SMB College Group and Leicester Tigers run a well-established male rugby programme at the college’s Brooksby Campus, which has seen many successful players come through its doors.

Students learn in state-of-the-art facilities, including three full-size outdoor rugby pitches, a full-size sports hall, a strength and conditioning gym, and sports science facilities featuring a range of performance analysis equipment.

New education programmes in partnership with Leicester Tigers from September 2022 include a Women’s programme at the Brooksby Campus, and the option to study A Levels at the college’s Melton Campus, with timetabled training sessions at the Brooksby Campus.

Accommodation is also available on-site at the Brooksby Campus, in addition to a fantastic range of college bus routes and great public transport links across Leicestershire.