Last-gasp Melton RFC edge into Vets County Cup semi-finals

Melton RFC progressed to the semi-finals of the Vets County Cup with a hard-earned victory at South Leicester last weekend.

The visitors won a tight quarter-final with a converted try in the final minute of the game which gave them the lead for the first time in the tie, just when it mattered.

Melton fell behind to an early try, but the pack soon built up a head of steam which allowed them to get a push on, splintering South Leicester’s pack and allowing Stockdale to touch down and level at 5-5.

South took the game back to Melton and when their winger fielded a loose clearance kick, his great turn of pace beat the cover to touch down in the corner for a 10-5 half-time lead.

An early penalty stretched the South lead to 13-5, but Melton went back on the offensive to force an attacking scrum.

A couple of good forward drives saw the ball recovered by Greaves who fed the ball wide for Helliwell to cross for a well-worked try, converted by Clemmons (13-12).

Both teams were working hard for the victory and the hosts forged further ahead from a Melton defensive scrum on their own five-metre line.

The clearance kick was charged down, straight into the hands of an offside South forward, who crashed over for their third try and an 18-12 lead with just a couple of minutes left.

A good kick-off was regained by Melton who drove it upfield with the forwards and then moved it wide, Berry’s lovely pass allowing Farrish to go over in the corner.

With the pressure ramped up, Clemmons slotted the conversion from wide out to make it 19-18 to Melton.

There was just enough time to kick off and go through a couple of phases before Melton kicked the ball off the pitch to seal a thrilling win.

Melton: Osbourne, Prior, Stapleford, Martarano, Graves, W. Brookes, Greaves, Chambers, Stockdale, Farrish, Clemmons, Helliwell, Shouler, Blagburn, Warwick, L. Brooks, Foster, Kempin, Berry, Broughton.