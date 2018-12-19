Landmark match for Melton RFC’s new girls’ section

Have your say

Melton RFC entered a new era on Sunday as a girls’ rugby section was officially launched with a bang.

Following a successful initial touch rugby taster session last month, Melton’s newly formed under 11s team hosted Market Harborough for their contact rugby debut.

Launch day for Melton RFC's new girls' section. Picture: SportsDad EMN-181218-121009002

The team was a combination of club regulars who play mixed rugby, as well as former players returning and newcomers to the sport.

It was a relaxed affair, aimed at encouraging girls to play by delivering a fun and enjoyable session.

Co-ordinator Jenny Beech said: “The outcome was more than the coaches could have hoped for.

“The girls displayed passion and commitment, coupled with excellent fitness and good technique, and both teams ran in a number of tries.”

Launch day for Melton RFC's new girls' section. Picture: SportsDad EMN-181218-120959002

They will return to training on Sunday, January 6, and any girls under the age of 18 interested in joining the new squad should call Jenny on 07814 544210.