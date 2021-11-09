Highflying Bourne too strong for spirited Melton Mowbray Rugby Club - report and photos

Sam Dennison touches down. Photo: Rob Goldthorpe

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club’s firsts travelled to high-flying Bourne on Saturday - and took part in a pulsating match where the contrast in styles was evident from the kick off, keeping the touchline enthralled throughout.

The blustery wind affected the handling in the game and shorter sharper passes proved fruitful, especially to the Bourne back line whose well rehearsed moves benefitted their squad in general and their centre, in particular, as he ran in five tries.

Melton’s forwards were pretty dominant during the afternoon and caused the hosts all sorts of problems in the set piece where the front row of Mike Holford, Tom Allen and Luke Pawley are becoming a formidable unit, difficult to handle at best.

Melton power on. Photo: Rob Goldthorpe

The game started brightly with Melton pressing for a score with some great work from Archie Hutchinson and Chris Rose.

However, Bourne’s slick backs created time and space for two tries and one conversion to go 12-0 up.

Melton fought back through forward drives and patience paid off when Karl McGee touched the ball down following three scrums, the hosts in disarray.

Melton we’re back in the game but a lack off sustained pressure and giving the ball away too cheaply proved costly and 12-5 soon became 26-5.

Winning the line-out. Photo: Rob Goldthorpe

Melton were unlucky to have lost a player to the sin bin but Bourne exploited the space well and were good value for their lead.

The second half was another hurly burly affair with excellent strong running from the outstanding George Kaczmarczyk, Jack Forfar and Karl McGee.

Added to a lovely chip and chase from Harvey Green and some super footwork out wide from winger Harry Cank, these gave Melton the impetuous to create an attacking position from a line out.

Catch and drive plus two forward nudges and Melton scored with Sam Dennison stretching for the line for a well deserved try.

Skipper Harvey Green in action. Photo: Rob Goldthorpe

It was 26-12 after Green’s conversion and Melton were right back in the match.

This was the reaction the coach was looking for after last week’s disappointment against S&L and, for the next 10 minutes, the home side were under the cosh.

However a couple of very strange penalty decisions went against the visitors and the hosts knew how to keep the pressure on.

A converted try out wide to take the game away from Melton at 33-12, follow by a penalty for 36-12 and it was game over as Melton rang the changes.

Bourne were to have the last word with a converted try to take the score up to a rather flattering 43-12, despite the territory and possession that Melton had enjoyed.

When you’re playing well and winning the scores just keep coming.