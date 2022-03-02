Hat-trick for Kaczmarczyk as Melton Rugby Club meet Bridgford in friendly

Rugby news. Photo: Getty Images

Melton entertained a West Bridgford Development XV and lost a super match by a few points, showing the value of playing friendly contests against local opposition, writes Anthony Middleton.

Coupled with a packed clubhouse for the England versus Wales Six Nations match, it was a great day for all rugby enthusiasts.

Bridgford opened the scoring early on and were 19 points up before Melton woke up and got into the fray.

Lead by the tenacious James Cavner and the powerful Luke Pawley, with his fast improving front row colleague Harry Eley, Melton fought their way back into the game.

Full credit to the backs as well with Harry Wood in majestic form creating time and space for his wingers Will Garnett and Henry Kaczmarczyk, and the redoubtable Ben Warwick, showing his experience and versatility equally at home at either full back or at outside half.

Jake Beesley also continues to impress with his development as a strong agile runner and a sturdy last line of defence.

Melton’s points came from a deserved hat-trick from Henry Kaczmarczyk and Harry Wood, with a superb touchline conversion from Tom Allen, showing his full set of kicking credentials.

Bridgford did add seven points to their earlier scores and although Melton pressed could not quite convert prolonged pressure to that illusive winning score.

This was a great advert for rugby without a two-hour journey to the outskirts of the capital.