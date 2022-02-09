Garnett the hat-trick king as Melton defeat Bedford Queens

James Cavner heading for the line

Melton Mowbray entertained in-form Bedford Queens and produced their best all-round performance of the season with a combination of forward power and fast, illusive back play to secure a 64-14 success in the Midlands 3 East (South).

The match and result was a testament to the determination of the coach Mike Holford to develop a strong, powerful pack of forwards who go forward both in the set piece and the loose, writes Anthony Middleton.

This in turn gives much quicker and front foot ball for the half backs, Chris Rose and skipper Harvey Green to release the outside backs and allow them to exploit the time and space given to them.

Simon Peters carrying with Mike Holford in attendance.

In fairness to the opposition they produced some exhilarating rugby of their own and scored two deserved tries for their enterprise and, indeed, deserved more from the game than two consolation tries.

The match was played in blustery conditions with Melton holding the wind advantage during the first half, using it wisely on occasions, but also breaking quickly from all angles especially through the centres where Harry Wood and Aidan Smith were outstanding throughout.

This combination will thrive in the future especially if Melton can retain the availability of the dynamic experience of Chris Rose at number nine and the strong agile running of Green at 10.

Everybody gets involved and the pace outside is phenomenal with Jake Beesley, Henry Kaczmarczyk and Will Garnett all genuine flyers.

Chris Rose at the breakdown.

Melton scored six tries in the first half through James Cavner, Karl McGee, Harry Wood, Sam Dennison and two from Will Garnett.

Green kicked five conversions, two monster kicks landing from the touchline.

To their credit the Queens ran in two converted efforts which gave Melton an early scare and jump started the fight back to turn around 40-14 up at half time.

The second period was more of the same but the hosts had to keep ball in hand a little more often which suited the direct style of Tom Allen and Jordan Pawley in the front row and Ben Warwick and Dan Evans off the bench.

Tom Allen carrying the ball.

The second half tries came courtesy of pace and precision through Green, Henry Kaczmarczyk and a third for Garnett, his first hat trick in senior rugby.

George Kaczmarczyk scored the fourth of the second half, bulldozing over from 10 yards out to cap a fine team performance.

Skipper Green added his seventh conversion and the ref blew for full time.

It was breathless and brilliant. What a game.