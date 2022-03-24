Cup final calling as Melton Mowbray Rugby Club Vets take sting out of Vipers

Melton's vets.

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club’s Vets booked their place in the final of the county cup on Saturday, beating Vipers 12-10.

Most of the Melton players hadn’t played for two years but were well drilled yet a little bigger than last time they played, but totally fired up for the occasion.

Vipers scored first from driving line out to go 5-0 up and looked on top until foul play reduced them to 14 men.

Melton realised they were weak out wide and Matthews chipped the ball over and recollected to fire the scoring pass to Lee who scored under the posts .

Matthews converted to put Melton 7-5 ahead.

Vipers where reduced to 13 in the second half after more foul play, Rich Meakin scoring the second try with a barnstorming run, taking the score to 12-5.

With minutes to spare the opposition scored from a line out to make it 12-10, missing their conversion.

The county cup final will be held next month.

Tobias Misiuda adorned his shirt after many years out of the game and hats off the to Dave Meakin and Wayne Greaves for stepping up and playing the front row.