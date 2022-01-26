Batling Melton Mowbray push league leaders Stockwood Park all the way

Rugby news.

Melton entertained league leaders Stockwood Park and both sides played out a thrilling game of rugby in front of a capacity crowd at the Melton Vale HQ, writes Anthony Middleton.

It was easy to see why Luton-based Stockwood have ambitions of promotion as their huge set of forwards went through the motions in the early exchanges complimented by a wise set of half backs and an excellent back three who covered the ground fleet of foot, from all angles.

Melton, to their credit, played with energy, enthusiasm and ambition themselves.

The front row totally dominated their opponents testament to Jordan Pawley, Tom Allen and coach Mike Halfords's ability to lead from the front.

Max Buckley carried the ball with power always making the gain line.

James Cavner was a constant thorn in the visitors' side, always at the breakdown turning ball over with regularity.

It was good to see Sam Dennison back in the forwards giving him the time nearer the ball to be at his most creative.

Karl McGee as ever put in an all action shift from the back row.

Jake Beasley playing out of position on the wing ,but had a great game turning up all over the park and deserves more game time in the future.

The returning skipper Harvey Green added some direction to the back line with the outstanding Harry Wood and Will Garnett the main beneficiaries, their unique balance and pace making a real difference to the attacking prowess of this talented team.

The game was a genuine roller coaster of a contest with Melton taking an early lead after sustained pressure in their defensive area Harvey Green knocked over the penalty into the breeze from a distance.

Back came Stockwood and nudged into a lead after a converted try and penalty after Melton lost the unlucky Archie Hutchinson for 10 minutes after a series of team offences.

After 25 minutes with Melton starting to dominate the set piece giving the half backs quicker ball ,it found its way into the hands of Harry Wood. From inside his own half he stepped inside two players blazed a trail to the outside drew the winger and popped the ball back inside to Will Garnett, who dashed for the line whilst being chased down by two players from the opposition. Probably the try of the season.

Especially when Green converted and Melton were level back in the game.

The visitors came back and a couple of poor decisions saw Melton concede 12 points for the visitors to lead by 10-22.

Melton added a penalty from the boot of Green to stay in touching distance.

The game then went into over drive with errors being made by both teams the one consistent factor being the domination by Melton's forwards. Time to consolidate.

However, Stockwood applied steady pressure and again poor decision making allowed them to nudge ahead again by twelve points for 13-34 advantage.

This young Melton side never know when they're beaten and combining forwards and backs gained several penalties opting to scrum each time.

From the third effort and with a Stockwood player in the bin Melton's scrum drive for the line with number eight Karl McGee applying the touchdown.

Green added the extras and at 20-34 the game was back on.

Unfortunately Melton's luck ran out and trying desperately to win the match it was Stockwood who capitalised on errors to add first a try then a penalty to win by a rather flattering 20-42 scoreline.

This was a fantastic spectacle for the neutral observer and shows Melton have the ability to take on the best in the league and give them a really good contest.