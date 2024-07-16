Roundhill rout joy for Melton Mowbray ladies, but men lose to Gynsill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies' first team once again proved the bright spot for the club teams when they travelled to Roundhill 1 for their Premier League fixture and returned with the points following a 9-0 win.

The home side were hit by late withdrawals and, amazingly for their top club status, were only able to put one pair out which handed the Melton club an easy victory.

(S. WRIGHT & E. PRITCHARD Won 8-0 w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0, J. ROWE & E. SORSKY Won 8-7 w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0, C. GRIFFIN & C. GILCHRIST Won 8-5 w/o 8-0 w/o 8-0).

The Ladies' second team travelled with just two pairs to play high flying Loughborough LTC 2 for their Division 1B match and they just lost out by a 5-4 margin.

Melton Mowbray men's first team - beaten by Gynsill.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and Olivia Stewart-Hillard and second pair Danielle Wells and Jess Simpkin collected two wins, but the club just missed out on the win.

(C. GILCHRIST & O.S. HILLARD Won 8-2 Won 8-4 Lost 4-8, D. WELLS & J. SIMPKIN Won 8-0 Won 8-3 lost 0-8)

The Men's first team entertained Gynsill 1 in their Division 1 match and went down by a 6-3 scoreline with skipper Ryan Parmar and Ollie Aley collecting two rubbers and James Rowe teaming up with 13-year-old Harrison Culpan collecting a single rubber.

(R. PARMAR & O. ALEY Won 8-1 Won 8-5 Lost 4-8, J. ROWE & H. CULPAN Won 8-6 Lost 2-8 Lost 2-8, S. DRYELL & T. DRYELL Lost 2-8 Lost 2-8 Lost 4-8)

The Men's second team travelled to near neighbours Belvoir Vale 1 for their Division 3B fixture and were outplayed in a disappointing 9-0 defeat.

(M. ASHMAN & H.CULPAN Lost 2-8 Lost 0-8 Lost 0-8, T. DRYELL & L. MORRISON Lost 2-8 Lost 1-8 Lost 0-8, T. URSELL & J. DURRANCE Lost 0-8 Lost 1-8 Lost 2-8).

The Ladies' Vets also travelled to Belvoir Vale for the Division 3B fixture and returned with a share of the spoils from a 4-4 draw with first pairing of Laura Fretwell and Sue Corfield notching a maximum four wins.

(L.FRETWELL & S.CORFIELD Won 6-3 7-5 Won 6-2 6-2, B. INGLE & J. ANDERSON Lost 2-6 4-6 Lost 1-6 2-6).

The Men's Vets entertained nearby Oakham in their Division 1A fixture and went down by a 7-1 score with Craig Tracey and Mark Ashman picking up the club's only set.

(C. TRACEY & M. ASHMAN Drew 2-6 7-6 Lost 3-6 4-6, S. THOMPSON & T. SRIWARIN Lost 0-6 4-6 Lost 1-6 2-6).