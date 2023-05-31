News you can trust since 1859
Ronin Kyokushin Showcases Outstanding Performance at Welsh Open

Members of Melton Mowbray's esteemed martial arts club, Ronin Kyokushin, were in excellent form at the recent Welsh Open.
By Sports ReporterContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 12:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:28 BST
Ronin Kyokushin FightersRonin Kyokushin Fighters
Ronin Kyokushin Fighters

The event, which featured talented juniors and adults from various clubs, proved to be a showcase of perseverance and sportsmanship.

With 16 fighters representing Ronin Kyokushin, the club displayed their commitment to martial arts excellence.

Despite fierce competition from 36 other clubs, Ronin Kyokushin secured an admirable eighth place in the overall rankings.

This accomplishment is a testament to the club's focus on rigorous training, unyielding spirit, and consistent performance.

Among the standout performances, special recognition went to those who won trophies in their respective divisions.

They included Ayla Hamblett claiming a first place, Jinny Kettell, Millie Bunn and Charlotte Raisen second places, and Oliver Moore, Freddie Orchard and Dylan Spicknell taking third place.

A club spokesman said: “Every member of Ronin Kyokushin displayed exceptional skill and demonstrated tremendous heart throughout their matches. Their unwavering determination and commendable attitude, even in the face of challenging scoring decisions, serve as an inspiration to their fellow practitioners.

“Credit must be given to head coach Tom Cunnington. Tom's meticulous preparation and unwavering support played a crucial role in the success of the fighters.

"His commitment to nurturing the talents of the club's members has yielded outstanding results.”

Ronin Kyokushin invites individuals who are seeking to develop their martial arts abilities, particularly adults who may be grappling with the burdens of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

By joining Ronin Kyokushin, adults can experience the transformative power of martial arts training, fostering a sense of discipline and self-confidence in their lives.

For more information and to take the first step toward becoming a member, visit or contact the club on its Facebook page, Ronin Kyokushin IKKU.

Related topics:Melton Mowbray