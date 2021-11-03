Results scarily tight at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Halloween tournament

Halloween fun.

Sixteen players turned out for the Halloween Club Night Tournament at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club - and the evening proved once again to be a wonderful success with a nail-biting finish with the winners in doubt right up to the final ball being hit.

Organised by chairman Justin Horobin, the format for the tournament was a doubles competition with each match consisting of seven games with a sudden death point played at deuce and new partners every round.

After five rounds of exciting nip and tuck tennis there were only six points separated the all 16 entrants following a succession of 4-3 wins being recorded in most matches.

With four players recording 12 points, one with 13, four with 14, five notching 15 points, one with 16 and one with 18 it highlighted just how close the tournament was.

Just when it appeared like an organisers nightmare two winners emerged from the main pack with Jared Durrance topping the men’s section with 18 points, just pipping Rob Grant on 16.

Jess Simpkin topped the ladies’ section with 15 points, just ahead of Harriet Zareba.