Tom Wakley - goalscorer then costly red card for Melton on Saturday.

Melton Town were architects of their own downfall in a 3-1 defeat at UCL Premier North table-toppers Boston Town after receiving a second red card in as many matches.

Tom Wakley’s sending-off at 2-1 on 64 minutes, when Boston had a man in the sin-bin, proved pivotal as the Poachers sealed it with a third goal.

The pitch resembled a field with the very long grass which caused Melton problems from the off.

Jemson had the ball caught in the grass and Cotton pounced but his eventual shot went just over.

A minute later Yaegan Gore stumbled in the grass and this time Cotton went clear through on goal and slotted past Harrison.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead when a scramble in the Melton area saw Gurney's shot go across goal where Limb struck the loose ball which needed a good save from Harrison.

It was 25 minutes in before Melton's first effort which came from a Fura free kick which Jemson headed wide of the upright.

Calver also had an effort from distance which went the wrong side of the post.

But the league leaders doubled their lead in the 51st minute when a free kick from the right hand side saw Ford ghost into the box unnoticed to have a free header which found the middle of the goal.

Melton halved the lead two minutes later when a ball down the line to Kalis Gore saw him cleverly dummy Smith and sent in a low cross for Wakley to tap in.

On the hour Cotton made a run to the edge of the box before finding Bayliss clear on the left, but from six yards out he fluffed his shot.

Boston then had a player sin-binned, but instead of taking advantage Melton pressed the self destruct button as Wakley kicked out at a player and gave the referee no choice but to send him off.

The game became one way traffic as Boston pushed home their player advantage, and in the 74th minute Bayliss dummied Bartley before driving along the by-line and picking out Cotton to tap into an open net.

A Boston corner found Wilson at the back post but his header was well saved by Harrison, while Limb had a run and shot which bounced off the crossbar.

Bayliss went on a good run down the left wing before sending in a great cross which was flicked on by Cotton which needed Harrison to palm it around the post. Limb should have scored in the last minute but his shot went across the goal line and wide of the post.

Ill-discipline is creeping into Melton’s game with two sin bins and two red cards in the last four games.

The league leaders weren’t particularly good but they worked hard and took their chances whilst Melton struggled to get their recent rhythm.

The Reds now have three homes games on the bounce to move up the league with the final match of the three being the FA Vase.