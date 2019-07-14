Rawlings crowned Stapleford Park Golf Club champion

Have your say

John Rawlings eased to a six-shot victory at the Stapleford Park Golf Club Championship.

Club members teed off over two rounds from the championship tees, and faced difficult conditions, with rain falling during the morning round.

John Rawlings defied the conditions to card a gross score of 76 in the morning, three shots ahead of Rory Ludbrook.

Rawlings went round in 80 strokes after lunch for a total of 156, but still extended his lead over nearest challenger Ludbrook who could only go round in 83 to finish six shots behind the winner.

Winner of the nett competition was Richard Grieve with rounds of 72 and 74 for a nett total of 146.