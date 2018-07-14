Ratcliffe College girls qualify for national finals

Ratcliffe College pupils have shown their all-round sporting abilities with a series of impressive results across the board.

Mia Atkinson will compete in the English Schools National Athletics Championships, in Birmingham, this weekend after a superb display on the county stage.

Mia Atkinson tops the podium at the Leicestershire Schools Athletics Championships EMN-181107-113907002

Part of Ratcliffe’s athletics team at the county finals, Mia led from the front to win the intermediate girls 1500m title and earn selection to run for Leicestershire Schools at the Alexander Stadium.

Meanwhile, in swimming, fellow student Samantha Diaz has qualified for both British and English national championships this summer.

The under 15s swimmer will compete at 50m and 100m butterfly at the British nationals, for Britain’s top 24, and will swim 50m and 100m freestyle at the English nationals, for the top 24 to 40 ranked swimmers in England.

Ratcliffe has also shone on the rounders field, as two teams qualified for their respective national finals.

The U13s took their place in the national finals as county runners-up EMN-181107-113845002

The under 13 girls’ team got through after finishing runners-up in the county tournament, losing by just half a point in the final, while the U15 girls’ won the county tournament after beating Loughborough High School in the final.

Ratcliffe College director of sport, Amanda Stafford, said, “I’m so proud of all of the girls and their success.

“They really have worked hard to achieve these results, and have enjoyed every moment of it.

“It’s an exciting time for sport at Ratcliffe, and I look forward to watching the students continuing to grow and hopefully achieving more success along the way.”