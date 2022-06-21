Ranking system costly for Melton Tennis Club firsts

The Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's men's seconds.

The men’s National Club League team turned out for their first Division One outing and came away cock a hoop after seemingly collecting the points with a super win at Charnwood firsts.

Once again Melton fell foul of a new ranking rule that meant they had one player apparently playing in an incorrect position in the team despite the team playing exactly in the order they played in all through 2021.

The result was Charnwood being awarded rubbers by a 6-0, 6-6 score and this saw the overall score adjusted to a 6-6 draw.

This of course as now thrown the division wide open with Stoney Stanton and Syston Northfields gaining from the mix up.

Results: Simon Hawthorne won 6-3, 6-2, Lucas Miller lost 6-0, 6-0, John Sturmey 0-6, 0-6, Ollie Alley lost 0-6, 0-6, Simon & Lucas won 6-1, 3-6, 1-0, John & Ollie won 6-0, 6-2.

The ladies’ first team, following their superb win at Lutterworth, entertained a tricky and tough encounter against a Roundhill team containing three former county champions.

The visitors took the points with a 5-4 win despite the efforts of skipper Charlie Griffin and Abigail Wilkin, who notched three rubbers.

Results: Charlie Griffin & Abigail Wilkin won 8-0, 8-4, 8-7, Jess Gadsby & Georgie Ashmore lost 1-8, 6-8, 7-8, Ellie Jenkins & Maia Dun lost, won 9-2, lost 0-8.

The ladies’ seconds team entertained Charnwood Seconds in Division Two and went down by a 3-6 scoreline.

Results: Caroil Gilchrist & Sarah Medcalf lost 2-8, 0-8, 7-8, Kim Stratford & Jess Simpkin lost 7-8, won 8-4, 8-7, Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells lost 2-8, 2-8, won 8-4.

The men’s first team left Kibworth firsts with a 7-2 win in Division One.

Results: Ryan Parma & Tom Rowe won 8-3, 8-3, 8-2, Tom Kisiel & John Sturmey won 8-3, 8-3, 8-5, Ollie Aley & Tom Dryell won 8-5, lost 1-8, 0-8.

The men’s second team came a cropper at Charnwood seconds in Division 3B, missing several key players due to holidays, illness and injury and going down 8-1.