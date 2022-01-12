Promotion for Hamilton Tennis Club team
By Jan Jackson
After a shaky start to the season Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s second team pulled out all the stops to clinch promotion to group seven of the Leicestershire Winter League.
The team lost their first two matches but then stepped up a gear to win their remaining fixtures finishing second on the same points as top team Leicestershire D.
The victories included maximum point encounters against Carisbrooke C (Mark Ashman with Richard Physick and Will Harrison with Simon Bligh) and Roundhill seconds (Mark Ashman with Richard Physick and Doug Hacking with Simon Bligh).
The team of Mark Ashman with Simon Bligh and Doug Hacking with Nathan Morgans beat Stoney Stanton fourths 5-3, Doug and Nathan winning a maximum four sets and Simon and Mark one.