Promotion for Hamilton Tennis Club team

Hamilton men’s second team ended the season on a high. From left, Ian Scotland, Will Harrison, Graham Brown and Nathan Morgans

After a shaky start to the season Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s second team pulled out all the stops to clinch promotion to group seven of the Leicestershire Winter League.

The team lost their first two matches but then stepped up a gear to win their remaining fixtures finishing second on the same points as top team Leicestershire D.

The victories included maximum point encounters against Carisbrooke C (Mark Ashman with Richard Physick and Will Harrison with Simon Bligh) and Roundhill seconds (Mark Ashman with Richard Physick and Doug Hacking with Simon Bligh).