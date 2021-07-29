Promotion for Hamilton TC Ladies

Competitors who took part in a mini tournament held at Melton’s Hamilton Tennis club.

Hamilton Tennis Club's most successful ladies team this summer have been the seconds who had won every match until coming up against league leaders Carisbrooke C.

Polly Dolby/Margaret Roskell, Dee Adams/Nicky Herbert and Jo Draper Moore/Chris Stevens went down 7-2 although the match was closer than the scoreline suggests with two sets being lost on tie-breaks, Polly and Margaret winning the two sets.

The team’s good form means they finished second and will be promoted to Division Four.

In their last match of the season the Ladies Third team of Jan Brookes/Helen Skerritt, Sarah Jones/Bridget Longworth and Trish Barber/Gill Bunting lost 9-0 against Roundhill Thirds.

It has been a tough year for the players - who are mainly new to league tennis - and despite facing some strong opposition and finishing at the bottom of the table they have battled hard and learnt from the experience.

The Men’s First team of Ciaran Boylan/George Simpson, Craig Tracey/Mark Ashman and Doug Hacking/Edwin Shufflebotham lost 9-0 against Roundhill Firsts.

The team of Will Harrison/Craig Tracey, Doug Hacking/Graham Brown and Nathan Morgans/Ciaran Boylan lost 8-1 when they entertained Market Bosworth Seconds, Nathan and Ciaran taking the one set.

The third team of Andy Edwards/Joe Cunningham and Jon Dyson/Ian Scotland lost 8-1 to Kibworth fourths, Jon and Ian taking the consolation set.

The club held an open event which concluded with a mini tournament won by Barrie Farnsworth and Graham Brown.

During the evening visitors had the chance to try out a variety of Head rackets and have a go on a ball machine.