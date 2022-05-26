Primary youngsters enjoy tennis festival

Youngsters enjoy the festival.

The event involved the children taking part in a carousel of eight different skill stations situated on different courts.

A total of 74 enthusiastic youngsters took part from Primary schools Stathern, Ab Kettleby, Somerby, The Grove and Bottesford.

The children were kept busy for two hours by Melton Tennis Club coach Ryan Parmar with assistants Liam Morrison, Abbi Hickling, School teachers and once again an army of helpers from the tennis club.

Clare Marlow of Melton and Belvoir School Sport and Physical Activity Network and to Melton Sport and Health Alliance helped ensure the event ran well.

June 10 will see the return of older age group youngsters to the club for their annual tournament, put on hold during the pandemic.

Following the youngsters’ energetic morning the club then hosted an LTA teacher training course for teachers within the Melton area.

The session was run by LTA Coach Dave Boddy and he kept the eight teachers that attended very busy throughout their two-hour session with lots of new skills to assist with getting youngsters enthused by tennis.

An area that was highlighted was showing how to work in limited spaces with sometimes big classes.