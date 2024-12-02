Porter Cup takes centre stage in Syston & District Skittle League
This is a four leg format with aggregate pins on the night determining the winner .. results as follows ..
Syston Social Club 107-103 Syston Cons A
Sileby Workos A 121-101 Carington Cons
Barrow Cons 102-94 Carington Arms
Syston Cons B 123-95 Queniborough Wanderers
Top Scorers ..
27 .. Steve Taggart of Sileby Workos A
26 .. Jack Billing of Sileby Workos A
24 .. Chris Buxton of Syston Cons B
24 .. Dave Clark of Syston Cons B
24 .. Ken Renshaw of Syston Social Club
24 .. Mick Reed of Syston Cons A
The semi-final draw will take place in the new year with the matches scheduled for early March