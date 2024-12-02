Porter Cup takes centre stage in Syston & District Skittle League

By Chris Buxton
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:28 BST
Long Alley SkittlesLong Alley Skittles
Long Alley Skittles
There were no league matches last week in the Syston & District Skittle League as the Quarter Finals of this season's Porter Cup.

This is a four leg format with aggregate pins on the night determining the winner .. results as follows ..

Syston Social Club 107-103 Syston Cons A

Sileby Workos A 121-101 Carington Cons

Barrow Cons 102-94 Carington Arms

Syston Cons B 123-95 Queniborough Wanderers

Top Scorers ..

27 .. Steve Taggart of Sileby Workos A

26 .. Jack Billing of Sileby Workos A

24 .. Chris Buxton of Syston Cons B

24 .. Dave Clark of Syston Cons B

24 .. Ken Renshaw of Syston Social Club

24 .. Mick Reed of Syston Cons A

The semi-final draw will take place in the new year with the matches scheduled for early March

Related topics:Wanderers
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice