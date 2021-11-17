Parmar and Rowe lead way for victorious Melton Mowbray TC

The men's thirds

Ryan Parmar and partner Tom Rowe lead the way for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s first team to notch another Division One win when they entertained visitors Gynsill

firsts.

Playing at first pair they took their first rubber convincingly by a 6-1 6-3 scoreline before tackling their opposite numbers in a fantastically tight match which saw the Melton lads come out on top by a narrow 7-5, 7-6.

Second pairing of Simon Hawthorne and John Sturmey had found the going tough after losing the first set in their final rubber they rallied and snatched the final set 6-4 to clinch the win for the home side by a 5-3 margin.

Results: R. Parmar & T. Rowe won 7-5, 7-6 and 6-1, 6-3; S. Hawthorne & J. Sturmey lost 2-6, 3-6 and drew 3-6, 4-6.

Not to be outdone, the men’s second team travelled to Rothley seconds and also notched a 5-3 win.

Captain Justin Horobin and Tom Dryell at first pair set up the win with three wins out of four and second pairing of Ollie Aley and Sean O’Regan weighed in with two sets after drawing both their matches.

Results: J. Horobin & T. Dryell won 6-2, 6-3 and drew 7-5, 4-6; O. Alaye & S. O’Regan drew 6-7, 6-4 and 6-4, 4-6.

The men’s third team of Steve Thompson, Craig Tracey, Matt Daniel and Stuart Mullard were beaten 7-1 by Hamilton.

Results: S. Thompson & C. Tracey lost 1-6, 0-6 and drew 6-2, 3-6; S. Mullard & M. Daniel lost 4-6, 4-6 and 4-6, 1-6.

The ladies’ first team travelled for a tough fixture at Leicestershire firsts and returned with a share of the spoils after a 4-4 draw in their Division One match.

First pairing of skipper Jess Gadsby and Laura Cooper clinched three sets and second pairing of Sarah Rowe and Ellie Jenkins weighing in with one set to secure the draw.

Results: J. Gadsby & L. Cooper drew 6-4, 1-6 and won 6-3, 7-6; S. Rowe & E. Jenkins drew 6-3, 2-6 and lost 3-6, 3-6.

The ladies’ second team were also on the road, travelling to Hinckley seconds and returned with the points after a 6-2 win in their Division Five match.

First pairing of Laura Hayward and Jess Simpkin collected three wins and were well supported by second pairing of Beth Lowe and Kim Stratford who also weighed in with three sets.