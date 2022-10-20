Young Melton race ace Chase is karting champion

Eleven-year-old Chase, from Asfordby, clinched the championship at round seven of the UK Kart Series.

The series kicked off in March this year and visited some of the best UK kart circuits along the way.

Chase was driving his Synergy Cadet kart, capable of speeds of 60mph, and stayed calm and collected to drive his was to the title.

Chase’s father, Henry said the title win is reward for the effort his son puts in throughout the year.

He said: “Since that first go in a kart on his sixth birthday, Chase has been working hard, testing and perfecting his race skills, and for him to get the title is a dream come true for him and his family.

“For Chase, this was going to be his last year in the Cadet class, so it was a great way to sign off the Cadets in style.”

It’s been a very successful year for Chase, who also won the UK Plate earlier in the year, and Henry was also quick to praise the support they receive off the track from local company Digital Deadline and the other partners.

He said: “We are very lucky to have been supported by some amazing companies for the past five years, so as much as this championship is great for Chase, it’s been a team effort and we share it with all our partners.”

Chase has now moved up to a Junior Prokart and has already won his first race, ensuring the future continues to look bright for the youngster.

And as the 2022 series ends, the winter testing programme starts, to make sure Chase is fully ready for the 2023 season.

Previously, in 2021, Chase had finished third in the Stretton Sprint Series, winning every race he entered onboard a 200 Extreme powered kart.

He comes from a racing family, with his dad having also been a racing driver for a number of years, particularly in the British MGOC Championship.

It is Chase’s goal to be a motorsport champion in cars in the future and he hopes to soon race in the Junior Saloon Car Championship.