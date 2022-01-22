Young kart ace Chase Sharpe preparing for a big year

Chase Sharpe.

Chase Sharpe is entering his fifth year of Cadet karting, driving his Synergy Honda Kart.

Powered by a 200cc Honda Extreme engine, Chase reaches high speeds at tracks all over the UK.

2022 sees the Asfordby youngster turn his attention to two championships, the SSS (Stretton Sprint Series) and the UK IKR Championship.

It will be a big year for him, as there will be 17 races to compete in.

Chase, 10, started karting on his sixth birthday and was well and truly bitten by the motorsport bug.

2021, was a great year for him, finishing third in the SSS, winning every race he entered onboard his 200 Extreme powered kart.

Chase’s Father, Henry said “Chase is a very calm driver. The polar opposite to me.

"I have always worried when he is on track, but I have come to realise that he knows what he is doing.

"We can’t wait for the season to start, we are prepped and ready to go.”

Winter testing is well underway, visiting all the tracks he is racing on this year, to get some extra data which will help him along the way.

Chase is very lucky to be sponsored by some big names, to help him in his quest.

Locally, one of his headline sponsors is Digital Deadline, North Street. “Mark and his team have supported Chase from the outset.

"We wouldn’t call them sponsors anymore, they are firm friends of our family now.”