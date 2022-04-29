World number five Kyren Wilson heading to Jackson's

Kyren Wilson.

The 30 year-old, who has been competing in the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield this week, is set to visit the Melton snooker venue on Saturday, June 18.

Wilson is a four-time ranking event winner and has been a runner-up at two of the three Triple Crown events, reaching the final at the 2018 Masters and the 2020 World Snooker Championship.

During his career he has made over 300 century breaks and a maximum break on three occasions.

Wilson, who lives in Kettering, is nicknamed The Warrior because of his fighting spirit.

For two seasons early in his career he failed to qualify for any ranking events but didn’t give up, battling back to become the successful player he is today.

Referee for the evening will be Patricia Murphy who made a name for herself on the professional snooker tour and currently officiates professional pool and snooker exhibitions.

Tickets at £40 each are available to members now and non-members from Friday, April 29. Call 01664 500041 or email [email protected]