World champs take on locals at Jackson’s lounge

Leroy Williams, James Hart and Rob and Anna Hall at Jackson’s lounge.

Seven-time World Disability Snooker Champion Leroy Williams and James Hart, a World Disability finalist, contacted the club a few days before the competition and signed up to play.

This was followed by entries from husband and wife Rob Hall, the current billiards world number two, and Anna Hall, the women’s billiards world number one and world champion.

The competition started with a round robin stage which set up the semi finals with James Hart beating Ben Manship 3-2 and Rob Hall beating Ben Jackson 3-1.

An exciting final with close frames saw Hall get the better of Hart to win 4-1.

During the round robin stage Hall smashed the monthly competition’s highest break of 88 with a 129 clearance.

Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson said he was delighted that this month’s competition had attracted such diverse entries.

“Leroy and James said they had really enjoyed it and would be entering future competitions.

“It was also exciting that Rob made 129. It’s the highest break I’ve seen at the club since I took over in 2019 and it will be a hard act to follow.

“Since starting the competitions the standard of play here has improved tremendously.”