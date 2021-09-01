Whirlwind tour! Snooker ace Jimmy White coming to Melton

Jimmy White.

Hot on the heels of the hugely successful Ronnie O’Sullivan evening last month, another snooker legend is coming to Melton Mowbray.

Jimmy White is set to entertain fans at Jackson’s lounge in King Street in the new year.

Nine lucky people will get the chance to play against the 59 year-old, nicknamed the Whirlwind because of his fast, attacking play.

Referee for the evening will be Michaela Tabb, who was a trailblazer for women officials in professional cue sports in the 1990s and became the first woman to officiate at a professional ranking snooker tournament at the 2002 Welsh Open.

Ben Jackson, of Jackson’s said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to get another snooker legend to come to our town. It promises to be a great evening’s entertainment.”

Tickets for the event on Saturday, February 12, are £35 and go on sale on Wednesday, September 1.

They are available to members only for the first week - new members welcome.