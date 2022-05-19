"We're building a whole foundation for the club!" Melton Town launching youth and veteran teams

Will Bestwick.

The Reds will see new under 23 and under 21s sides kick off, as well as a veterans team.

"We've just signed a deal with Brooksby College to have a 23s play at our place, called Melton Town under 23s," first team manager Tom Manship explained.

"They're in a proper, competitive uni league with Crystal Palace Foundation, Hull City Foundation - some big clubs."We've also got a brand new 21s which is going to go into the same league as Rushden & Diamonds under 21s and Nuneaton under 21s.

"We're building a whole foundation for the club. We want the best local talent to stay in the area and hopefully come through our pathway."

Manship cited young first-teamer Will Bestwick - also on the books of Grantham Town Academy - as an example of the sort of talent the club wants to keep exclusively at Sign Right Park in future seasons.