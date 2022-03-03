Wade smashes PB time as Striders host the Stilton 7

Rachel Wade.

In the most perfect weather conditions, more than 500 of Leicestershire’s top road running athletes lined up outside The Stute on Asfordby Hill to compete in the Stilton 7 road race.

This race - hosted by the Stilton Striders - is the first in the Leicestershire Road Running League series for 2022 and involved two 3.5-mile loops taking in both the hills up past Welby Church and also Asfordby Hill twice, which involved 152 metres (498 feet) climbing, the same as three Nelson Columns.

The route is one of the most challenging in the country but this did not deter the runners, who were well supported at various vantage points around the route.

Jason Barton.

First finisher was Matt Scarsbrook, who runs for Badgers Running Club from Atherstone, in a very impressive time of 36 mins 46 secs.

First Lady back was Rebecca Randal, representing Shepshed Running Club, in 43.15.

First Stilton Strider home was Jason Barton in sixth position overall in 39.22 with Rachel Wade smashing her previous seven-mile personal best time to record 52.27 to finish 18th female.

Other Striders who completed the race was Duncan Greene (47.48), John Robinson (48.36), Robert Craig (50.52), Mark Tyler (51.32), Jamie Dean (52.03), Ian Drage (52.11), Craig Marsh (54.14), Wayne Hackett (54.48), Simon Berg (55.11), Michael Cooke (55.29), Vicki Lowe (55.36), Rebecca Forester (55.38), Mike Williams (55.47), Robert Mee (56.03), Chris Page (57.17), Emily Howett (59.31), Julie Ashby (59.47), Michelle Fallow (60.13), John Martin (62.06), Jane Martin (62.50), Martin Hansen (63.32), Sarah Lawrence (64.06), Jemma Marie Wilson (66.50), and Gina Bailey (71.41).

Apart from the 26 club members who raced, a further 35 members assisted either before, during or after the event.