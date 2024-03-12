Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sponsored again by ANEXO /CAMS the eighth Women’s and 10th Junior Mun’s CiCLE Classics on local roads and tracks will be the first major events counting towards British Cycling’s prestigious National Road Race series for 2024.

Both events will start and finish in the centre of Melton, all from and to Sherrard Street.

With over 130 riders lining up for each event, the races form the opening rounds of British Cycling’s 2024 national road race series for both categories.

A previous women's CiCLE Classic in Melton.

With both races held over the same gruelling on and off road 105km course, they provide the first real showdown of the year for both Britain’s Elite Women and aspiring male competitors.

Both races always are hotly contested and this year is no different with both top British and European Women heading the Women’s race which starts at 2pm, and Britain’s best aspiring Junior male cyclists signed up.

With the character of both races embedded in the philosophy of the ‘true’ Spring Classic races of Northern Europe and offering prize lists in excess of most other British races, competition for the top places is expected to be high.

In Olympic year many of Britain’s top Elite Women cyclists will want to place an early marker against their selection for Britain’s squad to race in Paris.

Last year’s Women’s race winner, Jessica Finney, riding for the renamed for 2024 Doltcini-O’Shea team, will no doubt be looking to become the first woman to win the race twice, although the importance of placing down an early season marker for Olympic selection will not be lost on the other 130 plus competitors.

With a massive £1000 first prize on offer, donated by Britain’s ‘Golden Girl of cycling, Laura Kenny, and prizes down to 20th place, there will be everything to ride for on the day, with Olympic selection an added motivator.